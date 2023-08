Jefferson City Police and other first responders are on-scene of an overturned tractor trailer in the westbound lanes of the busy tri level, near the Missouri National Guard’s facility.

939 the Eagle listeners say traffic has been backed up past the Missouri River bridge into Holts Summit.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash has been causing significant travel delays on westbound Highway 54, southbound Highway 63 and westbound Highway 94. Avoid the area if possible.