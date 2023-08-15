(LISTEN): U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) is urging former President Donald Trump to participate in the August 23rd GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee, after the former president was indicted on ten counts in Georgia. Former President Trump has been indicted four times this year. Congressman Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that the former president is being “persecuted” and that this is not about January 6, 2021 but is instead about November 5, 2024, the date of the presidential election. Congressman Alford also praises Monday’s turnout at the Missouri state fair in Sedalia for a listening session on the federal farm bill. Congressman Alford tells listeners that U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson (D-Illinois), the son of Rev. Jesse Jackson, stayed at his Raymore house last night after the hearing in Sedalia. Congressman Alford says although the two men disagree on many issues, they agree on the federal farm bill’s importance and about the importance of child nutrition and battling hunger. Congressman Alford’s district includes parts of Columbia as well as Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia and Clinton: