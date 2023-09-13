A late night craving lands a JCMO man in jail

A Jefferson City man is accused of ramming a car into a gas station so he could steal chocolate milk from the store.

Brian Duncan is charged with burglary and property damage.

Jefferson City police went to the Break Time on West Main Street and watched video footage that showed a car crash into the glass storefront repeatedly. The driver goes inside the building and steals drinks from a cooler. His car was found on Hyde Park Road.

Duncan was arrested at his home. Chocolate milk taken from the store was found in his car.