Cleanup of steel in Missouri River in Rocheport taking longer than expected

State transportation officials say contractors continue to work around-the-clock at the I-70 Rocheport bridge west of Columbia to remove six-million pounds of steel from the Missouri River, following Sunday’s truss demolition.

State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokeswoman Marcia Johnson says MoDOT and the U.S. Coast Guard have determined that river channel clearance is taking longer than the original plan to have it open within 24 hours of the blast.

MoDOT says there are currently no vessels waiting to get through. The agency also says the new bridge was inspected by staff on the deck and by drones after Sunday’s blast and that the new bridge suffered no damage.

You’ll have an opportunity to learn more details at Saturday morning’s MoDOT Superintendent talk at 9 at the boat ramp at Taylor’s Landing. MoDOT and Lunda Construction staff will update the community on cleanup efforts in the river.