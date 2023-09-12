Mizzou’s Drinkwitz, Pogue and Carnell to be featured on “Tiger Talk” tonight in Columbia

Tonight is your opportunity to hear Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz discuss Saturday morning’s big game against #15 Kansas State at Faurot Field.

“Tiger Talk” airs this evening from 7-8 from Bud’s Classic BBQ in downtown Columbia. Coach Drinkwitz, assistant football coach Al Pogue and defensive back Daylan Carnell will join host Mike Kelly, the longtime voice of the Tigers. You can watch the show live in-person, or you can listen on Zimmer sister stations KTGR (FM 105.1 and AM 1580).

Mizzou overcame a sluggish start to beat Middle Tennessee State 23-19 on Saturday night at Faurot Field in Columbia. Tiger quarterback Brady Cook accounted for three touchdowns in the game. Mizzou’s announced crowd was 57,645 on Saturday night.

The Tigers will battle the 15th-ranked Wildcats Saturday morning at 11:01 in Columbia. Both teams are 2-0. The game is a sellout, and it will also be carried live on the Central Bank Radio Network (including Zimmer sister stations KCMQ, FM 96.7, and KTGR) and on the SEC Network.