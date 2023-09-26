Cole County judge rules on contentious ballot issue

(AP) — A Mid-Missouri judge has tossed Republican-written ballot summary language Monday that described several proposed constitutional amendments as allowing “dangerous and unregulated abortions until live birth.” Cole County judge Jon Beetem ruled Monday and rewrote the summary to say the amendment will undo Missouri’s almost total ban on abortions. The ballot summary is meant to help voters quickly understand sometimes lengthy and complicated proposals. The ruling is a loss for GOP Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. His office wrote the language. Ashcroft is running for governor in 2024.