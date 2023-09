Get ready for years of detours when the almost $3 – billion I-70 project gets underway. Mo-Dot’s Eric Kapinski says the local work is slated to start by February …

If things stay on schedule, the work to turn I – 70 into six lanes through Mid – Missouri should be done by spring of 2027. That part of the project will cost about $400-million.

Design and construction work on the cross – state upgrade will take about 7 years.