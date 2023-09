A young California Missouri man faces leaving the scene of an accident charges after he’s accused of hitting a pedestrian with his truck. 20 year old Ethan Daniels was charged after the Monday accident on Business 50 in California. Troopers say Daniels told them he’d looked down at his phone and hit 46 – year old Jeremy Maupin. Maupin was taken to St. Mary’s with serious injuries. Investigators claim Daniels may have dropped the truck off at a relative’s house after the accident.