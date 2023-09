There’s still no friendship between Mid-Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. Luetkemeyer claims Gaetz and his colleagues are the ones behind the looming federal shutdown …

Gridlock fueled by the Freedom Caucus could force a federal shutdown by this weekend. Back in March, Gaetz Tweeted that Luetkemeyer was a ‘foolish husk of a human’ after Luetkemeyer accused him of grandstanding during Luetkemeyer’s appearance on ‘Wake Up Mid-Missouri’.