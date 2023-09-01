Listen to KWOS Live
IKC area man who shot black teen will stand trial

(AP) — A judge says the 84-year-old white homeowner who shot a Black teenager after he mistakenly went to the man’s house must stand trial.

Clay County Judge issued the ruling after a dozen witnesses spoke at a preliminary hearing, including Ralph Yarl, the teenager who was shot by Andrew Lester on April 13 when Yarl went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers.

 

Lester, a retired aircraft mechanic, is charged with assault and armed criminal action. He previously pleaded not guilty in the shooting.

