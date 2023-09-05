(LISTEN): U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) discusses 2024 presidential race and Jefferson City’s aging tri-level on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

An east-central Missouri congressman who represents Jefferson City, Fulton, Boonville and parts of Columbia on Capitol Hill doesn’t expect President Joe Biden to seek re-election in 2024. U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that President Biden has virtually no ground game, and questions if he’s electable in 2024. Congressman Luetkemeyer also addressed an issue that’s been a big topic in Jefferson City: the aging tri-level. Congressman Luetkemeyer tells listeners that he appreciates the efforts of House Transportation Committee chair Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio) to obtain federal funding for the project. Congressman Graves tells 939 the Eagle that he’s had conversations with Governor Parson’s office about the project: