Mid – Mo animal waste pond on hold .. for now

A major animal waste processing operation is now on hold thanks to some concerned neighbors in Randolph County. Cole County Judge Dan Green issued a stop – order barring DNR issuing a permit for the plant. Sharon Turner is one of the nearby homeowners who got a lawyer and went to court …

Turner’s group C-R-A-P (Citizens of Randolph County against Pollution) is against the plan by the Denali firm to build a 15 – million gallon lagoon to hold animal waste and then spray it on farmland as fertilizer.

Turner says neighbors shouldn’t have to deal with the smell and other hazards associated with the operation.