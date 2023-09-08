Missouri Governor’s conference on economic development to hear from Pinkel this morning

Mizzou football’s all-time winningest coach will deliver the closing address at this morning’s 65th annual Governor’s conference on economic development at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The conference is taking place at Margaritaville and is being presented by the Hawthorn Foundation.

Former Mizzou coach Gary Pinkel was inducted into the National Football Foundation college football’s hall of fame in December in Las Vegas, and he was recognized during December’s SEC championship game as an SEC legend. Mr. Pinkel coached Mizzou from 2001-2015, before retiring.

He’s also the winningest coach in Toledo football history.

Governor Mike Parson is also at the Lake of the Ozarks at the conference. Main topics have included child care, economic development strategy, agriculture and work/life balance.