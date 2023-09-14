Missouri’s attorney general files lawsuit against Dollar General for alleged deceptive and unfair prices

Missouri’s attorney general is blasting Dollar General stores across the Show-Me State, alleging that they advertise one price at the shelf and charge a higher price at the register upon checkout.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against Tennessee-based Dollar General, citing alleged deceptive and unfair prices in its more than 600 Missouri stores. Bailey is blasting the company, saying that prices are at an all-time high and that the last thing Missourians need “is to feel the brunt of Dollar General’s scheme.”

Bailey says his office conducted the joint investigation with the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Weights and Measures division, which handles surveilling, weighing and measuring devices such as store price scanners.

The attorney general alleges that Dollar General violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. General Bailey encourages Missourians who have been overcharged by any retail store to file a complaint with his office by calling Missouri’s Consumer Protection hotline at 1-800-392-8222.

Dollar General has had major growth across Missouri, including numerous mid-Missouri stores. The company’s website says it’s proud to be America’s neighborhood general store. Dollar General’s national website says that their actions “are guided by a simple mission: serving others.”