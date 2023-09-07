MoDOT to hold informational meeting this evening in Boonville on I-70 expansion plan

Mid-Missourians have another opportunity this evening to learn more about Missouri’s $2.8 billion I-70 expansion plan.

The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will hold an open house style meeting from 5-7 pm at Boonville’s Hannah Cole school gymnasium, which is located on West Ashley road. MoDOT engineers will be on-hand to answer your questions.

Governor Mike Parson has signed bipartisan legislation into law providing the funding. The money will be used to plan, build, rebuild and expand I-70 to three lanes in each direction from Blue Springs to Wentzville. There will be no formal presentation today, so you can arrive anytime between 5-7.

MoDOT held a similar meeting at Columbia’s Battle high school on Wednesday. State transportation officials tell 939 the Eagle that they’re doing everything they can to avoid taking property for the project.