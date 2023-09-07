(LISTEN): Columbia Hip Hop unity event is in mid-September

A well-known Columbia musician is inviting the community to his hip hop unity day, which will take place on Sunday September 17 at Café Berlin.

Hickman graduate NicDanger, whose real name is Nicholas Rodriguez, notes Hip Hop began 50 years ago in New York to combat gang violence. He briefed reporters Wednesday outside Café Berlin.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Hiphop-Unity-1.mp3

“The reason I wanted to bring this event to Columbia is because Columbia is my hometown and the youth need an outlet for expression and we need an art renaissance after the isolation of COVID and the growing influence of technology and its effects that it has had on mental health,” he says.

NicDanger says Hip Hop has brought so many walks of life together, adding that he wants to celebrate and unite area youth to grow and share artistic inspiration. The family-friendly event will take place on the 17th from 3-11 pm.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Hiphop-Unity-2.mp3

“Families in the community of Columbia and central Missouri can benefit from this event in that it acts as a positive catalyst for giving the youth exposure to the elements that build self-esteem, self-love, self-worth, motivation and a sense of purpose and determination. And it’s going to bring positive change,” says Danger.

NicDanger was joined at Wednesday’s press conference by former Columbia mayoral candidate Tanya Heath and Glenn Cobbins Sr. from Team CoMo. Mr. Danger says Hip Hop was created 50 years ago in New York and that its main purpose was to combat gang violence. Team CoMo co-creator Heath and Mr. Cobbins says the event will also help reduce some of the violence that Columbia has seen.