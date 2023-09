No mental exam for JCMO man accused in Lake bar shooting

The judge decides a Jefferson City man facing murder charges at a Lake of the Ozarks bar won’t have a mental exam.

Chad Brewer is charged with first-degree murder in the killing at Lazy Gators on Memorial Day weekend in 2021.

He initially asked to represent himself in court but now has a lawyer.

Brewer is accused of shooting Vonza Watson and killing him during a fight at the bar.

He also faces drug charges.