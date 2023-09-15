No veto override for Missouri’s Task Force One

Members of Mid – Missouri based Task Force One, the search and rescue team, thought they had a chance at getting a veto override to make sure the dollars they need would come in. But Gail Blomenkamp says the attempted override of the Governor’s veto didn’t happen …

About half of the task force’s funding was included in the budget, which will go for training and some equipment. Task Force One also gets about $1-million from FEMA every year.

The team has deployed to Maui after the killer wildfire and to Florida following the latest hurricane.