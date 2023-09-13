UPDATE: Look for Missouri Task Force One bill override attempt today in Missouri House

You can expect at least one override attempt today when Missouri lawmakers return for their annual veto session, which begins at noon at the Statehouse. Under the state Constitution, both chambers will gavel-in at high noon.

Governor Mike Parson (R) issued 201 line-item vetoes this summer, totaling more than $555-million.

State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) tells 939 the Eagle that she will seek to override Governor Parson’s veto of $1.4 million for Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One. Representative Reisch confirms she plans to speak on the House floor, which means all 162 House members will hear her concerns.

It’s difficult to override a veto. It takes a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override a veto. While any veto overrides are unlikely this afternoon, the session will provide opportunities for lawmakers to go to the floor and criticize the governor’s vetoes.

The bill sponsor is the one who decides if they want to seek an override.