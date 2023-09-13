Missouri’s House Majority Floor Leader expected to be Speaker in 2025

Missouri’s House Majority Floor Leader will likely be the next House Speaker in 2025.

Republicans currently have a 111-51 supermajority in the House in Jefferson City. Those 111 Republicans have selected State Rep. Jonathan Patterson (R-Lee’s Summit) as the Speaker-Elect for the 2025 legislative session. Dr. Patterson, a surgeon, is serving his third term in Jefferson City and is currently the House Majority Floor Leader, a powerful post that determines which bills will be debated next on the House floor.

Lee’s Summit has been trending a bit more Democratic, and Patterson won re-election to his third term in 2022 with 54 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Sonia Nizami.

Representative Patterson says that as Speaker, he would continue to work with all members of the House to find common ground, pass what he describes as commonsense legislation and protect the rights, freedoms and values that Missourians hold dear.

Current Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) will remain as speaker until the end of 2024, when he’ll be forced out of the House by term limits.