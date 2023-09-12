“Wake Up Mid-Missouri” producer Adkisson honored as part of 30 Under 30

The “Missouri Times” publication has recognized 939 the Eagle “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” producer Hannah Adkisson and 29 others as their 30 under 30 honorees. The 30 were recognized during a Monday evening event at the Missouri Soybean Association in Jefferson City.

The 23-year-old Adkisson is a Centralia native. She produces and is a key component of the popular “Wake Up” program, interacting with some of the biggest names in Missouri politics and getting them ready for live interviews on the show.

Hannah graduated from Centralia high school and earned her degree from Mizzou in Agriculture Sciences. 29 others were also honored last night at the Missouri Soybean Association’s new facility on Country Club drive. Many are state legislative aides, while others work for various officeholders. Some work for lobbying firms and others for commodity groups in Jefferson City.