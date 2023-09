Will Missouri GOP lawmakers tangle again in 2024?

There’s still no love lost between two GOP Missouri Senators who battled over gun rights at the Capitol. Republican Bill Eigel doesn’t expect their relationship will improve anytime soon …

Hough joined Democrats to vote against a bill that was designed to block federal funding for “red flag” gun laws. Eigel officially announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Governor last week.

Lawmakers are back for the veto session this week.