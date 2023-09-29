Woman at center of Missouri murder case will get an early release from prison

(KWTO) – After seven years in prison for her role in her mother’s murder, Gypsy Blanchard will soon be out of jail.

Blanchard convinced her boyfriend to kill her mother, Clauddine Blanchard, in June of 2015.

She was sentenced to ten years in prison for second-degree murder, but has been granted an early release for serving 85 percent of her prison term.

Her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was sentenced to life in prison on first-degree murder charges.

The now 32-year-old Blanchard alleged during the case that her mother had verbally and physically abused her for years, including subjecting her to unnecessary medical procedures and medications.

This case received national attention, and later was released as a true-crime documentary on Hulu as an example of Munchausen by proxy.

She will be released on December 28 of this year.