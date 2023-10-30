It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a crook ..

KWTO — A man who robbed a Springfield bank masquerading as Superman in September has been arrested in his home state of Mississippi.

The U.S Department of Justice says 50-year-old Scott Tyner of Southaven, Mississippi, was charged in federal court.

Tyner was arrested earlier this month in Alabama after he allegedly robbed a Mississippi bank.

Tyner is charged with robbing the Legacy Bank and Trust in Springfield of over $5000 dollars.

Security camera photos showed Tyner wearing a Superman t-shirt.