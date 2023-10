An Osage County Jail escapee is back behind bars. Alex Stiefferman is accused of assaulting two jailers and getting out of the jail around 9:30 Sunday night. He was picked up about three hours later when police were tipped off that a suspicious person was walking down 10th Street in Linn. Stiefferman was in jail awaiting trial for stealing cars from both State Technical College and a car lot. He’ll now face charges of assault on an officer and escape.