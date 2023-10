‘Politics, party infighting and an election year.’ 2024 could be interesting. Mid – Missouri Senator Mike Bernskoetter wouldn’t be surprised that Senator Bill Eigel and other members of the supposedly defunct Conservative Caucus tie up work again next session …

Eigel is running for the Republican nomination for Governor.

On Wake Up Mid – Missouri, Bernskoetter said Eigel and his supporters blocked a push for tax cuts for Missourians.