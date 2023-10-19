Central Missouri will see numerous snow plows on the roads this afternoon

You’ll notice numerous Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) snow plows on the road this afternoon in Columbia, Jefferson City and in other parts of mid-Missouri. It’s all part of MoDOT’s statewide winter weather drill, which ensures that proper equipment, plowing techniques and safety measure are used by every MoDOT employee.

MoDOT spokeswoman Bethany Belt tells 939 the Eagle that most trucks in the Columbia and Jefferson City areas will be out in the afternoon. MoDOT also emphasizes that every piece of equipment, including each truck, snow blower and tractor, is inspected and calibrated to conserve materials and to operate efficiently and safely.

During the drill, MoDOT employees will react to a simulated forecast of significant snow for the entire state. MoDOT’s emergency operations center will activate, and all employees involved in winter operations will be deployed to their trucks. Ms. Belt tells 939 the Eagle that MoDOT spent $33-million on winter operations last year, using 63,000 tons of salt and 957,000 gallons of salt brine.