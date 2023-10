Missouri House Speaker makes it official. State Rep. Dean Plocher says he’ll run for Lt. Governor …

Plocher made the announcement on ‘Wake Up Mid – Missouri’.

As for the January legislative session, he predicts the House will pass both sports betting and child care tax credits. But Plocher hopes there isn’t a repeat of the filibustering that tied up work in the Senate in the finals days.

Senator Holly Rehder has already announced for the Lt. Governor’s race.