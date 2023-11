Cole County’s ambulance service is looking at expanding its footprint out in the county. Cole County EMS Chief Eric Hoy says they are now in a facility housed in the Osage Fire District’s station in Wardsville …

Construction is underway on a new ambulance base across the street from the Cole County Jail. Hoy says that area sees more calls for service than anywhere else in Jefferson City or out in the county. It should be open by next year.