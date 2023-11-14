MoDOT to close busy I-70 near Rocheport for about an hour today

State transportation officials are urging mid-Missouri motorists to be prepared for delays this (Tuesday) afternoon near the busy I-70 Rocheport bridge, which will be closed for about an hour.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says I-70 will be closed sometime between 1 and 3 today, to allow crews to blast footings of the old Rocheport bridge, which was built in 1960. MoDOT says that for the safety of motorists and the demolition team, I-70 and a perimeter around the blast must be closed and secure during and immediately after the blast.

Officials say the majority of the blast will be underwater, and MoDOT says I-70 in both directions will be stopped just before the blast. The agency says the new $240-million I-70 Rocheport bridge being built is on-time and is scheduled to be open to traffic in December 2024.