(LISTEN): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses Gardner report and abortion issues on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) says the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office is a law enforcement agency first, an agency that he says must be primarily concerned with preserving public safety. General Bailey joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” to discuss his office’s release of the Kim Gardner report. The attorney general pushed for her ouster, before she resigned in May. General Bailey tells listeners that Ms. Gardner turned control of St. Louis streets to criminals and that there were 4,000 police reports sitting on a desk that Gardner never touched. He says that with new Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore, the warrant office closed under Gardner has now re-opened. Attorney General Bailey also discussed the abortion issue on the program: