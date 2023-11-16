Missouri state offices to be closed on Thanksgiving and on the following Friday

Most Missouri state offices will be closed on the Friday after Thanksgiving, under an executive order signed by Governor Mike Parson.

County courthouses will be closed as well, so there will be no court statewide next Friday. Most of Jefferson City’s 14,000 state employees will be off next Friday, with the exception of Missouri state troopers and corrections officers at the Jefferson City and Algoa Correctional Centers.

The governor says he hopes the well-earned day off will allow state employees to spend more time with their loved ones. Governor Parson says friends, family and the next generations are what it’s all about.

State employees will also be off on Thanksgiving Day, which is one of Missouri’s 13 official state holidays.