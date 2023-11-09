(LISTEN): U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio) discusses transportation, Jefferson City’s tri-level and Mizzou on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio) chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Capitol Hill. He represents 39 counties across northern Missouri, representing Audrain and Randolph counties in the 939 the Eagle listening area. One of the biggest issues he’s also been involved in is trying to obtain federal funding to help replace Jefferson City’s aging tri-level. The tri-level bridges were built in 1964. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says rebuilding the tri-level will cost about $40-million, adding that the nearby Rex Whitton Expressway would also have to be rebuilt for an additional $53-million. While Congressman Graves has been hopeful of finding some intrastate highway dollars for the project, he tells listeners that he’s not as optimistic as he was. However, Chairman Graves tells listeners that it’s still in the works and that he’s still working on the process. Congressman Graves, a Mizzou graduate, also predicts Mizzou will beat Tennessee in Saturday afternoon’s top 20 showdown in Columbia: