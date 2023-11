Did you grab the receipts out of the glove box and tally up how much you had coming in refunds from the Missouri state gas tax? Revenue Director Wayne Wallingford admits filling out the form is ‘cumbersome’, but he says Missourians are sending them in …

Wallingford says the average refund was under $70. Cole County ranked as the number – 5 county for Missourians seeking a refund. The deadline to file was last month.