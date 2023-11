It’s must be fall. Jefferson Citians are firing up the burn barrel

You can burn that yard waste that piled up all summer if you live inside the Jefferson City city limits. That includes small tree limbs, lawn clippings and leaves. The waste can only be burned between sunrise and sunset.

You can also bring yard waste to the new drop off site at 708 Ellis Boulevard, starting this Saturday, November 4th.

Open burning is allowed until March.