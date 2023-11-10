Most government offices closed for Veterans Day today

While Veteran’s Day is officially tomorrow, it is being observed today by most government agencies.

Veterans Day is a federal, Missouri, county and Columbia holiday, and most government offices are closed today to observe it. Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen says most city offices are closed today, except for police, fire and sanitation services. Olsen says residential curbside trash is being collected today and that the city landfill is open.

Most of Jefferson City’s 14,000 state employees are off today, except for corrections officers in state prisons and Missouri state troopers. County courthouses statewide are also closed today, so there is no court.

Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day at the end of World War I. Olsen says this is the first year that the city of Columbia is observing Veterans Day as a municipal holiday.

Mizzou is hosting a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at 3 pm today at the Memorial Union Archway on Hitt street.