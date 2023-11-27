UPDATE: 80-year-old Cole County murder victim identified; his step-daughter is charged with murder

An 80-year-old Cole County man was stabbed and slashed to death by his step-daughter, graphic court documents allege.

Friday’s incident happened in the 3200 block of Lansing Creek road, which is south of Jefferson City.

Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 27-year-old Rejeane Redmon with first degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler says the victim is identified as 80-year-old Melvin Callahan.

The Cole County Sheriff Department’s probable cause statement says Redmon had blood on her hands, face, legs and arms when deputies arrived and interviewed her. The court documents allege that Redmon “provided multiple accounts” of what happened and that she continually changed her story. The probable cause statement also says the floor around the victim had been mopped with bleach, adding that the Redmon had an odor of bleach when deputies spoke to her.

Redmon, who’s jailed without bond, will be arraigned at 1:30 this afternoon before Judge Christopher Limbaugh at the Cole County Courthouse.