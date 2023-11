Wouldn’t you like to have a little more in the bank at tax time? Governor Mike Parson says, even though this is an election year, he’s still hopeful lawmakers may come up with another round of tax cuts …

Missourians have seen three tax cuts during the time Parson has been in office. As the for the 2024 session, the Governor admits he’s not optimistic that anything major will make it through the State House next year.