UPDATE: One motorist killed after vehicle and trash truck collide north of Columbia

Boone County fire officials confirm one person has been killed in a horrific collision between a vehicle and a trash truck this morning on Highway 124 in northern Boone County.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp tells 939 the Eagle that the vehicle struck the trash truck head-on. Mr. Blomenkamp say the vehicle’s driver was killed, while the trash truck driver was not injured.

Blomenkamp says the incident happened at about 6:45 this morning, closing Highway 124 completely until about 10:30 am to give the Missouri State Highway Patrol time to reconstruct the crash.

The victim’s name has not been released yet, pending notification of relatives.