Our KWOS ‘One For One Holiday Food Drive’ is right around the corner

Our ‘950 – KWOS / 93-9 The Eagle One for One Holiday Food Drive’ is less than a month away. But the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri’s Lindsay Lopez says you don’t have to wait until December 13th to donate …

Last year, the Food Bank provided 24 – million meals and saw 100,000 Missourians asking for assistance every month.

Our stations will team up with the Jefferson City and Columbia firefighters for next month’s food drive.