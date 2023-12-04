Candlelight tours at Missouri Governor’s Mansion again tonight

Big crowds are expected again this evening for the final night of candlelight tours at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion in downtown Jefferson City.

The tours are free and open to the public, and visitors should enter through the Madison street gate. Missouri Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson will host the tours from 6-8 pm.

Toys for Tots representatives will be at the mansion again tonight to accept monetary donations or donations of new and unwrapped toys. The tree that’s displayed on the Mansion lawn is a Norway spruce donated by the family of Daryl and Sherry Richardson of Boone County.

Candlelight tours also took place on Friday evening at the Governor’s Mansion, in conjunction with the popular Living Windows event. There was a big turnout, despite dreary weather.