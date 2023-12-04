(LISTEN): “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn discusses 2024 pre-filing of bills on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The Missouri House says 343 bills were pre-filed on Friday, which was the first day to pre-file bills for the 2024 legislative session. “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that a lot of those bills are filed so news reporters will discuss them. One bill that got attention on “Wake Up” is House Bill 1445 from State Rep. Jamie Johnson (D-Kansas City). It would create a new state holiday for election day in November even-numbered elections. It also would require colleges and universities to close, unless used as a polling place. Mr. Faughn describes the bill as “silly”, adding that he doesn’t think the bill will be approved by the GOP-controlled Missouri Legislature. But Faughn admits there are often long lines of voters waiting to vote in St. Louis and St. Louis County, adding that the Missouri Legislature should do something about it. He says long lines made is very difficult, if not impossible, for working people to vote: