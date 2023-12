A Jefferson City man is accused of pulling a gun on a restaurant parking lot and robbing a victim.

James Wheeler Jr. is charged with robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim told officers that he’d just done an oil change on Wheeler’s car on the IHOP parking lot. Wheeler’s accused of threatening the victim with a gun, claiming he’d taken a gun from his car. He was arrested later at his home after taking the mechanic’s keys.