Governor’s pick for Education Chief praised on both sides of the aisle

A Missouri State Senator is the new head of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The Governor has tabbed Karla Eslinger to take from Commissioner Margie Vandeven. Even Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade is backing the choice …

Eslinger was a teacher and a superintendent before working for DESE as an Assistant Commissioner.

Vandeven plans to retire in July 2024.