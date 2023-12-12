(LISTEN): Historic Jefferson City to host Capitol caroling tonight

Missouri’s Capitol Rotunda in Jefferson City will be packed this evening for “Capitol Caroling”, which will air live tonight for the 37th straight year on Zimmer sister station KWOS (AM 950) in Jefferson City. Zimmer engineer Steve Morse will be producing the broadcast for the 37th straight year.



“It goes back to 1937 when KWOS actually came on the air and it was one of the first remote broadcasts that they ever did from the (Missouri) Capitol. And the station came on in January of 1937 and the high school started Capitol Caroling in December of 1937,” Morse says.

The Jefferson City (JC) high school choir, symphonic band and symphonic orchestra will be performing tonight at 7 in the Capitol Rotunda. Zimmer’s Morse says parents and grandparents will start arriving at the Statehouse this morning to get seats.

“Since I’ve been doing it regularly for the past 37 years, there are people that show up at 10 or 11 o’clock (in the morning) already saving seats. And they sit there the whole day basically reading books,” says Morse.

You can listen to tonight’s live broadcast at 7 on Zimmer’s Newsradio 950 KWOS. It will also be live-streamed on the KWOS website. It will also re-air in its entirety on KWOS on Christmas Eve at 7 pm and on Christmas Day at noon.