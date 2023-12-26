(LISTEN): Longtime Columbia business emphasizes the importance of giving back to the community

Being a good corporate citizen is a key philosophy of Columbia’s Johnston Paint and Decorating, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025.

Co-owner Blair “Murph” Murphy, who started his career with the company in 1988 unloading trucks, tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” that they donated 414 free carpet remnants to teachers in August. Mr. Murphy credits his wife, Melissa, for that tradition. He adds that some of the teachers drive several hours for free carpet remnants.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Johnston-Roundtable-3.mp3

“Prior to COVID, we had two ladies that walked into that event from St. Joe (northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph), Missouri. They had driven down to Columbia, six-seven hours roundtrip for two carpet remnants for free,” Murphy tells listeners.

Columbia businessman L.D. Johnston and his sons Paul and Lennie started the company in 1925 at 14 North Ninth street, near the Blue Note. The company grew so much that they moved to the 700 block of East Broadway in 1939, where CJ’s is now located. The business later moved to 7th and Ash and is now at its fourth location on Buttonwood.

