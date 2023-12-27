(LISTEN): Mid-Missouri expected to see light snow today into this evening

Rain and light snow has been falling during the overnight hours in parts of mid-Missouri.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that some light snow will likely impact your morning and evening commute today in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fulton.



“We will still see snow in the morning for the most part and then as the warmer air comes in, it will transition to a widespread mix of rain and snow. Now as that system starts to move a little further to the east, colder air will filter in and the rain will change to all snow Wednesday evening,” Ms. Byrd says.

She also says a band of heavier snow could bring one to two inches of accumulation. However, it’s hard to pinpoint where that band will be.

“It’s going to be a very narrow band maybe only a few miles wide and 20-30 miles long, maybe more, that will get a heavier snow burst with this system and get some accumulations on the ground,” says Byrd.

The NWS St. Louis office has not issued any advisories or warnings for the mid-Missouri area. You should still expect some slick spots and be prepared for snow. A reminder that Missouri road conditions are available 24-7 on the Missouri Department of Transportation website. You can also call MoDOT 24-7 at 1-888-ASK-MODOT.

