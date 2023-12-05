(LISTEN): Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) previews Missouri’s 2024 session on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) is seeking Missouri’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2024. Republicans currently have a GOP supermajority in the House of 111-51. Leader Quade joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” She predicts House Democrats will pick up five additional seats in the next election cycle. She’s also confident that bipartisan child care legislation from State Rep. Brenda Shields (R-St. Joseph) will pass the House again this year, and predicts GOP Governor Mike Parson’s proposed budget in January will fund Medicaid expansion. Leader Quade tells listeners that a number of rural Missouri hospitals have closed since she took office after the 2016 election. She says Medicaid expansion is helping rural hospitals: