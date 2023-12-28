(LISTEN): State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) discusses massive I-70 project on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Rep. Jim Schulte (R-New Bloomfield) says state transportation officials will begin the state’s $2.8 billion I-70 expansion plan in mid-Missouri. Representative Schulte joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that he expects construction on I-70’s Columbia to Kingdom City stretch to begin this summer. While he knows traffic will be difficult, Representative Schulte says the project must happen. He also has concerns about illegal immigration, and expects that issue to come up during the 2024 session: