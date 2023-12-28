UPDATE: Widespread light snow expected in Columbia, mid-Missouri tonight

Columbia, Jefferson City and mid-Missouri motorists will see widespread light snow again this evening, with most of the snow falling on elevated and grassy areas.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Marshall Pfahler tells 939 the Eagle that snow will begin falling in the Columbia area between 6-9 tonight, adding that he’s expecting an inch or less.

You’re being asked to slow down while driving and to give yourself extra time. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast and weather information.